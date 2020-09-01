scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in a sequin dress; see pics

Most recently, she was seen stepping out in a sequin dress, looking ravishing as ever. The high-thigh slit elevated the look. Click here to see her pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2020 6:20:30 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted quite a number of times in Mumbai of late. More recently, she was seen stepping out in a sequin dress, looking ravishing as ever. The high-thigh slit elevated the look and we dig how she kept the overall look understated, keeping make-up and accessories to the minimum, rounding it off with untied hair. However, the mask was missing.

Last month, she was seen in an asymmetrical leopard print dress. The outfit stood out for the flared sleeves, and the actor rounded off the look with a mask and accessorised with shades.

What do you think of her recent look?

