Kareena Kapoor Khan fails to impress in this ruffled sea green dress

When it comes to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sartorial choices, she has had a rather impressive list. But the same can’t be said about her latest look in which she is seen wearing a sea green gown with ruffle detailing around the hips and arms. We think the Veere Di Wedding actor could have opted for something less confusing and given this flowy gown a miss.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr, the actor’s sea green coloured gown was accessorised with a black belt and heels. Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette.

Speaking of Khan fashion statements, prior to this, we have seen her at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Paris giving us chic winter fashion goals. The 38-year-old was seen with son Taimur and while he did manage to get his share of attention, it was difficult to look away from the actor.

Blending style with comfort, Khan donned a black full-sleeve tee and teamed that with a pair of black trousers. The ensemble was paired with a sleeveless leather jacket. This upped the glamour quotient quite a bit. Hair tied in a tight bun, red lipstick and black sunnies completed the look while a pair of black sneakers and a sling bag rounded it off well. Taimur, on the other hand, was seen looking adorable in an Adidas tracksuit.

While attending New Year celebrations, the Ki and Ka actor looked gorgeous in an electric blue gown from Alexander Terekhov. The stunning gown featured a wrap detail and a thigh-high slit, and needless to say, she managed to pull off the outfit with utmost grace.

What do you think of her latest look?