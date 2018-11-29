Kareena Kapoor Khan or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the Raw Mango kurta better?

Fashion is ever-evolving and thanks to our Bollywood celebs, we never run out of impressive looks. Be it carrying those lust-worthy Birkin handbags or sporting the popular Gucci T-shirts and Burberry trench coats; celebrities more often than not serve as a fashion inspiration. But they also tend to wear the same outfits at times and it might just be inevitable. Recently, Sara Ali Khan, who is on a promotional spree, was seen in a midnight blue and golden ‘dhupian’ fabric outfit from Raw Mango, that she teamed with a matching pair of cigarette pants.

The actor rounded off her look with hair styled in soft waves, kohl-lined eyes, a brown lip shade, chandbaalis and heavily embellished juttis.

Check some of the pictures here.

Her look reminded us of the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is often seen in Raw Mango outfits, too had donned a similar look in the past. The Veere Di Wedding actor chose shades of golden and wine instead of midnight blue.

However, she chose to pair it with a solid-hued wine colour cigarette pant. She styled her outfit with golden mirror worked juttis, a sleek low ponytail, and kohl-lined eyes.

We think both the ladies pulled off the outfit well.