Kareena, Sara, Saif coordinate in cool whites to beat the heat in style

Saif Ali Khan (L), Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan (L), Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Be it her red carpet look or the easy breezy casual curations, Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely fails to leave us sartorially inspired. This was one such time when the actor stepped out in a white midi dress. The semi-sheer white flowy number looked pretty on the actor, and to keep the comfort fashion strong, she teamed it with a pair of black sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white midi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white midi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan (L) spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the first time, part of Khan clan was clicked in one frame, and we saw Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan accompanying Kareena as well. For her casual attire, Sara picked a lacy white halter top, teamed with a floral printed pink skirt. She rounded out her look with a transparent bag and sandals. Though we like the idea of a loose and comfy skirt, we think Sara’s outfit was quite boring, particularly the skirt.

Sara Ali Khan in a white top and pink skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan in a white top and pink skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan (L) spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan (L) spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Saif complemented the ladies in a white kurta and pants combo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan hug each other goodbye. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan hug each other goodbye. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

