Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan ooze oomph on the sets of the former’s radio show

Recently, to host her guest Soha Ali Khan at her radio show, Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up in a yellow-black stripes co-ords set by Two Point Two.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan make for a pretty picture. (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out, she outperforms herself. Recently, she invited sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan to her radio show, and for the occasion, the Jab We Met star dressed up in a yellow-black stripes co-ords set by Two Point Two. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr went for beachy waves, nude make-up and winged eyeliner. We think she looked good.

Meanwhile, Soha wore a navy blue lace dress which she styled with her signature side-parted hair with beautiful waves, and minimal make-up.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, when Kareena launched her first ever radio show, she stepped out in a knotted pencil skirt and teamed it with a one side off-shoulder polka dotted top. We loved the ruffle sleeves and the diva carried the ensemble with elan. Well-defined eyebrows, hair tied in a neat bun, a nude shade of lipstick, and strappy heels from Truffle Collection rounded out the look.

Her gym looks are equally popular and have been acknowledged even by her husband Saif Ali Khan. Recently, the diva, after a good workout session, was spotted in black track pants, white T-shirt and a denim jacket by BOY London.

