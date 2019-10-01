Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan keep things simple and stylish

One can always trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to slay any look, be it on the red carpet, walking out of the gym or hosting her radio chat show. Recently the actor was spotted nailing the denim on denim look. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she was seen in a Tommy Hilfiger denim waistcoat which was paired with lighter shade denim pants from Madison.

The actor looked stunning and we really liked how the look was kept understated. It was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick, dewy make-up, messy hair and accessorised with multiple necklaces from Shoplune.

For the second season, the first guest on her show, What Women Want, was husband Saif Ali Khan. Much like his stylish wife, he too kept the look basic and was spotted donning a simple black tee and distressed jeans.

Prior to this, at the finale of the reality TV show Dance India Dance, the actor was spotted in an ensemble from Yousef Al Jasmi, and looked just like a princess. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was accessorised with a metallic gold neckpiece from Bvlgari’s Serpenti collection. The make-up was kept subtle and was completed with a neat bun.

What do you think about the Veere Di Wedding actor’s latest look?