Kareena Kapoor Khan pulls off a sheer lace top like a boss at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s midnight birthday bash had all his loved ones milling around him, as is evident from the photos his lovely wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on Instagram. Even though we can’t get over how tantalizing the birthday cake looks, the Veere Di Wedding actor stole the spotlight too.

Dressed in a lace top with a plunging neckline, Kareena teamed it with a pair of high-waist flared pants. With hair casually tossed to one side, her look was rounded out with heavy kohl on the eyes and a soft brown lip shade. We think she looked lovely.

Meanwhile, Saif was seen keeping it casual yet elegant in a white shirt-white pant combo that he amped up with a bright red bandana with white prints on it. We would have preferred if he would have ditched his headgear. In our opinion, it would have looked more refined.

Familiar faces that were spotted at the event were Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Karisma Kapoor.

Check some of the pictures here.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose at the former’s birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose at the former’s birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo of Kareena and Saif in her Instagram story. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared this photo of Kareena and Saif in her Instagram story. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karsima Kapoor. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karsima Kapoor. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with the balloons as her friends click her photos. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with the balloons as her friends click her photos. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput chose a suede tan mini for the occasion. A beaded neckpiece, fluffy heels and a matching tote rounded out her look. For the make-up, the actor went with nude tones and a neutral lip shade.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd