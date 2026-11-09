📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
This Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan shone the brightest. The Bollywood actor swapped her usual anarkali suits and lehengas for a beige Punit Balana kaftan featuring intricate real silver hand embroidery, which she paired with a turban and layered neckpieces. However, it was the glittering kalgi pinned to her headgear that truly caught everyone’s attention and had the internet talking.
Fashion critic and digital creator Diet Sabya shared on Instagram that often worn by royals and grooms during celebratory occasions, the 200 year old three-feathered diamond kalgi was worn by Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, on their wedding day, as well as by the Nawab of Bhopal several decades ago. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she completed the look with heirloom jewels from her personal collection, including a gold choker from her wedding and another chain featuring the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi. Both these pieces come through Saif’s family, as his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.
“Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by @punit.balana,wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi,” the stylist mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.
The Jab We Met actor kept her makeup chic, opting for smoked-out, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, contoured cheeks, and generous highlighter for a bronzed glow. Her straightened, layered locks framed her face beautifully.
What makes the kalgi so special?
Deepthi Sasidharan, founder and director of Eka Cultural Resources and Research, took to social media to shed light on the kalgi’s history and cultural significance. “Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal, served as honorary aide-de-camp to Edward, Prince of Wales, in 1921–22. The three feathers of the Prince of Wales’s heraldic badge find a sparkling expression in this magnificent diamond kalgi, held in place by four rows of pearls,” she shared on Instagram.
She also added, “Its journey, as the story goes? From Hamidullah through his daughter, Begum Sajida Sultan, to her grandson Saif Ali Khan. And now, a new chapter on Begum Kareena’s pearl-draped turban.”
View this post on Instagram
While some families pass down recipes, Sasidharan mentioned that this one passed down a rather spectacular headgear.