This Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan shone the brightest. The Bollywood actor swapped her usual anarkali suits and lehengas for a beige Punit Balana kaftan featuring intricate real silver hand embroidery, which she paired with a turban and layered neckpieces. However, it was the glittering kalgi pinned to her headgear that truly caught everyone’s attention and had the internet talking.

Fashion critic and digital creator Diet Sabya shared on Instagram that often worn by royals and grooms during celebratory occasions, the 200 year old three-feathered diamond kalgi was worn by Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, on their wedding day, as well as by the Nawab of Bhopal several decades ago. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she completed the look with heirloom jewels from her personal collection, including a gold choker from her wedding and another chain featuring the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi. Both these pieces come through Saif’s family, as his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.