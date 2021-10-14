scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks this pink on pink outfit like only she can

Prior to this, she was seen closing the Lakme Fashion Week in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta ensemble

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 9:40:28 pm
kareena kapoor khanKareena Kapoor Khan can take any outfit and make it better. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

It would not be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan can elevate any look and make it stylish in no time. And her recent outfit is a proof of just that.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in a pink look, looking stunning as usual. But she made it interesting by teaming two different shades of pink and pulling it off like a true fashionista.

ALSO READ |Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor looks breathtaking as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

The hot pink top was paired with a pair of high waist pants in a lighter shade. She completed it with white strappy heels and hair styled to perfection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

She pulled it with a little colour on the cheeks and a brighter shade lipstick. Check out the pictures here.

The actor has been a fashion inspiration forever and we dig how she keeps things stylish and comfortable without putting in much effort.

Prior to this, she was seen closing the Lakme Fashion Week in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The designer’s collection showcased fabrics made with “wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.”

“The designer introduces a mesmerising collection, ‘Demi-Couture’, interpreting #DefinetoRedefine – birthed in the expanse of vast oceans. Gaurav Gupta explored the aquatic life, corals, the jellyfish & fantasy creatures and brought it to life with his stunning collection…,” Lakme Fashion Week had shared on Instagram.

