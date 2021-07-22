Kareena Kapoor Khan is making our day brighter in this dazzling outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan always impresses with her sense of style. Always. The actor who recently gave birth to her second son has resumed work and in the pictures and videos shared online, she can be seen looking absolutely stunning in a golden yellow hand-embellished Anarkali set from designer Ridhi Mehra.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was completed with hair neatly tied in a knot and accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece and matching earrings. The outfit stood out for the intricate detailing and the sharp cuts.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Mehra (@ridhimehraofficial)

The floor-length, full-sleeved outfit clearly stole the show. In case you are looking to wear something for an upcoming wedding invite, look no further than a similar encrusted outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Mehra (@ridhimehraofficial)

The actor has always been a fashionista, nailing ethnic and contemporary outfits with equal élan. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

We can’t wait to see her out and about.