Thursday, July 22, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making our day brighter in this dazzling outfit

The actor, who recently have birth to her second son, has resumed work and she never looked better!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 5:30:32 pm
Check out the picture here. (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan always impresses with her sense of style. Always. The actor who recently gave birth to her second son has resumed work and in the pictures and videos shared online, she can be seen looking absolutely stunning in a golden yellow hand-embellished Anarkali set from designer Ridhi Mehra.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was completed with hair neatly tied in a knot and accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece and matching earrings. The outfit stood out for the intricate detailing and the sharp cuts.

Check out the pictures below.

The floor-length, full-sleeved outfit clearly stole the show. In case you are looking to wear something for an upcoming wedding invite, look no further than a similar encrusted outfit.

 

The actor has always been a fashionista, nailing ethnic and contemporary outfits with equal élan. Here are some instances.

We can’t wait to see her out and about.

