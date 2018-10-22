Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to keep things chic in basics

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Which look do you like the most? (Source: afashionistadiaries/Instagram/Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion inspiration to many and not without a reason. Be it at the airport, red carpet or even while hanging out with friends and family, the actor almost always looks perfect. She was recently snapped at two different places and the actor impressed us on both occasions.

Let’s start with her boho-inspired look in a black Zara top with white embroidery on it. She teamed this up with black pants, handbag from Hermes and black sunnies from Celine.

She, along with Karan Johar and Amrita Arora were also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. The Veere Di Wedding actor paired denim on denim and carried it effortlessly. We love the red pout and feel it added the much needed colour. Sling bag and black boots rounded out the look.

Kareena Kapoor looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

When the actor is not keeping things simple and chic, she is busy experimenting with her sartorial choices. Recently, she was spotted in an interesting ensemble from Flow The Label. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, she donned a crop top that was teamed with matching pants. The look was accessorised with a belt that added an edgy element.

While the striped pants and the off-shoulder white top combination really impressed us, we could not get over the way her hair was styled by Yianni Tsapatori.

Nude make-up palette, earrings from Misho designs and shoes from Truffle Collection India completed the look.

Which look do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

