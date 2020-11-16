Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bindi look has left us impressed

What do you think of her look? (Source: The Real Kareena Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is always on the go, and as expected, has been giving us major maternity fashion goals. True to the actor’s effortlessly gorgeous fashion sense, she can nail anything. Recently she was seen in a simple white salwar kurta set and looked stunning.

She teamed the ethnic ensemble with a striking red dupatta and completed the look with lots of kajal and a tiny black bindi. Giving a glimpse of her look earlier, she had shared, “There’s something about wearing a bindi… just love it.” Well, we couldn’t agree more.

Prior to this, the Veere di Wedding actor was seen shooting for her show, What Women Want and was spotted in a number of looks — ranging from dresses to skirts. Here are some instances.

Which look do you like the most?

