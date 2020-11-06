Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to give maternity fashion goals; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted out and about a few times of late, and the mother-to-be has been giving us major maternity fashion goals. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks, and as always, impressed us thoroughly.

In the first look, she was seen in a white dress with lovely blue thread work. The Veere Di Wedding actor completed the look with lots of kajal and dark lipstick. The glow on her face, however, stole the show.

In another instance, she was seen in a black and white dress. The cut of the outfit was lovely and the little details worked really well. The look was pulled together with a high ponytail and black shades.

She was also seen in floral printed kurti which she teamed with matching pants. And it is difficult to look away from her. Isn’t it?

While waiting to find out what all she has left in store, we cannot stop gushing over her maternity fashion looks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd