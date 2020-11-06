scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to give maternity fashion goals; see pics

Recently, she was spotted in two different looks, and as always, stole the show!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 12:30:25 pm
Haircare, festive haircare, haircare tips, how to have shiny hair, haircare mask, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, home remedies for shiny hair, hair issues, navratri, diwali, festival season,What do you think of her looks? (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted out and about a few times of late, and the mother-to-be has been giving us major maternity fashion goals. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks, and as always, impressed us thoroughly.

In the first look, she was seen in a white dress with lovely blue thread work. The Veere Di Wedding actor completed the look with lots of kajal and dark lipstick. The glow on her face, however, stole the show.

In another instance, she was seen in a black and white dress. The cut of the outfit was lovely and the little details worked really well. The look was pulled together with a high ponytail and black shades.

She was also seen in floral printed kurti which she teamed with matching pants. And it is difficult to look away from her. Isn’t it?

While waiting to find out what all she has left in store, we cannot stop gushing over her maternity fashion looks.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Take a peek inside Bella Hadid’s versatile wardrobe with these 8 pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement