scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Top news

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s day out: The mom-to-be looks lovely as usual

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen looking lovely in an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat. Click here to see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2020 8:50:12 pm
kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor recent photos, kareena kapoor recent photos, kareena kapoor instagram, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Rajdeep Ranawat/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced her pregnancy and the actor has been spotted outside a couple of times since then. She was recently seen looking lovely in an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat — as the designer shared, the label’s shibuya silk draped crochet jacket set. The look was completed with hair tied in a messy knot and accessorised with mask and sunglasses.

Look at the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen resuming work donning an all-white ensemble from Sureena Chowdhri. The look was kept understated and rounded off with eyeliner and her dazzling smile.

View this post on Instagram

اول ظهور ل #كارينا_كابور بعد اعلان خبر حملها 😍 @kareenakapoorkhan – – – – – – – – – – – – #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie

A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@therealkareenakapoor.khan) on

What do you think of her recent looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

These 10 photos will take you inside Kim Kardashian’s chic wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement