Kareena Kapoor Khan’s day out: The mom-to-be looks lovely as usual

What do you think of her look? (Source: Rajdeep Ranawat/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced her pregnancy and the actor has been spotted outside a couple of times since then. She was recently seen looking lovely in an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat — as the designer shared, the label’s shibuya silk draped crochet jacket set. The look was completed with hair tied in a messy knot and accessorised with mask and sunglasses.

Look at the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen resuming work donning an all-white ensemble from Sureena Chowdhri. The look was kept understated and rounded off with eyeliner and her dazzling smile.

What do you think of her recent looks?

