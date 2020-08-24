Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she aces denim on denim

What do you think of her look? (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has often been spotted out and about, and well, always giving fashion goals. It was no different this time when she stepped out acing the denim on denim look. Clicked wearing a mask and her hair tied in a bun, the mother-to-be looked radiant in a white tee that she teamed with a tie-up shirt by Ralph Lauren and a pair of jeans. She accessorised the look with black shades.

Prior to this on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a pink kaftan by designer Rajdeep Ranawat which featured geometrical prints. Made from Shibuya silk, the outfit costs ₹24,000. The actor completed her look with simple winged eyeliner and hair tied in a bun.

