Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in an asymmetrical dress; check pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted with son Taimur a few times during the lockdown in Mumbai. She was seen once again; this time visiting sister Karisma Kapoor. As always, the Veere Di Wedding actor has her fashion game on point and kept it chic in an asymmetrical leopard print dress which stood out for the flared sleeves. The actor completed the look with the most essential item of our times: mask, and accessorised it with black shades.

Take a look at the picture below:

Prior to this, she was seen in a printed wrap dress cinched at the waist. The flowy outfit was accessorised with a pair of shades and of course the only constant these days: a mask.

What do you think of her looks?

