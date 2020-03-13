It’s time to wear those red pants, like Kareena Kapoor Khan

What do you think of her recent look? (Photos: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Photos: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan can nail any look. And if you are harbouring any doubt, let us show you her latest photos. The Angrezi Medium actor was recently seen stepping out in a t-shirt that was paired with flared pants. The white and blue horizontal-striped top paired with red flared pants might not seem like the best combination on paper, but the actor pulled it off with elan.

The look was rounded out with blow dried hair and a pair of studs.

At the screening of Mentalhood, the actor was seen in a white summer dress from the label Zimmermann. The look was lovely and we quite liked the loose sleeves and belt-like detailing at the waist. The look was completed with smokey eyes and hair styled in an unkempt hairdo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor smile at the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma and Kareena Kapoor smile at the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But when she has to up her game, she does that as effortlessly. At the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, she looked lovely in an off-the-shoulder dress from designer Amit Aggarwal. The nude coloured outfit featured the designer’s characteristic sculpted ruffles, and was styled with the ‘no-makeup makeup’ look.

