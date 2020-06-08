Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted looking gorgeous in floral dress; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: kareenakapoorsfc/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: kareenakapoorsfc/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It has been a while since we saw celebrities up and about in the city. Much like us, they too have been restricted to their homes during the lockdown. However, with the restrictions easing a bit, some have been spotted outside. Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur were seen near the Marine Drive. And as always, Kareena impressed us with her casual yet trendy outfit.

The actor was seen in a floral printed dress which was styled with a pair of white sneakers and hair neatly tied in a bun. She completed the look with a pair of shades.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Till now we were privy to her pictures only through her Instagram. But she gave us some major fashion goals even in pictures by clicking those sun kissed selfies in kaftans. She had also shared pictures with homemade masks, the ingredients of which were later revealed by Nisha Sareen.

It was two table spoons of sandalwood, two drops of vitamin E, a pinch of turmeric and milk.

What do you think of her look?

