Lakme Fashion Week finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns up the heat in a Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble

The black off-shoulder gown accentuated Kareena Kapoor Khan's frame and what we like about the dress are the minute details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Lakmé Absolute Ultimate
Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil, at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black ensemble as she walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil, at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019. The black off-shoulder gown accentuated her frame and what we like about the dress are the minute details. The heart-shaped leather work on the bodice, the beautiful belt detail and the dangerously high-slit added to the charm of the outfit.

A sleek hairdo, winged eyeliner and a beautiful red pout rounded out her look.

The 5-day fashion extravaganza, that took place at Mumbai’s iconic Sophia College, saw designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil showcase their collection ‘Recruit’ that was inspired by Lakmé’s beauty theme ‘Matte Reinvent’. Now, who better than Lakmé’s brand ambassador to flaunt it, right?

Check some of the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Lakmé Absolute Ultimate
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black ensemble.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Lakmé Absolute Ultimate
Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Lakmé Absolute Ultimate
Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp at Lakmé Absolute Ultimate Finale.
The fashion week saw a whole host of actors walk the ramp. These include her sister Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Diana Penty and new mom Lisa Haydon.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil.

The collection was all about being bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous.

“Showcasing Recruit at the Lakmé Absolute Ultimate Finale has been extremely special for us as it’s the pinnacle to our long-standing association with Lakmé Fashion Week. This season it will take you on an empowering journey that highlights the emancipation of the modern Indian woman in the contemporary world. The signature S&N androgynous bandhgala has been reworked with exaggerated drapes, eclectic medallions and structured oversized shoulders. Recruit arises from Shantanu & Nikhil’s India story but carries forth the final salute of adherence that withstands feminine injustice of any sort”, said the designer duo in a press statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Lakmé Absolute Ultimate
A model walks down the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shantanu & Nikhil, Lakmé Absolute Ultimate
A Shantanu & Nikhil creation.

The fashion week saw a whole host of actors walk the ramp such as Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Diana Penty and Lisa Haydon.

