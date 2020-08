ICYMI: Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it simple in a kurta set on Raksha Bandhan

What do you think of her looks? (Source: The Real Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: The Real Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The usual lull over celebrity activities was dispelled on Raksha Bandhan as many were spotted dressing up and celebrating the day together. Among them were the Kapoor siblings, who were pictured together after months. In the photos shared on social media there was Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Like is always the case, Kareena stood out as she looked lovely in a Good Earth ensemble consisting a canary yellow kurta paired with matching dupatta and off-white palazzo pants. She kept the look simple, completing it with hair tied in a neat bun and lots of kajal. Finally, there was also the one constant these days: a mask.

Prior to this, she was seen in an asymmetrical dress as she visited sister, Karisma Kapoor.

What do you think of her looks?

