Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Celebrities welcome 2021 in style

The new year is finally upon us and amid restrictions, many celebrities stayed home and sent their wishes. Some others were spotted outside vacationing. Here’s how some of our favourite actors celebrated; scroll down!

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Bhatt, who is in Ranthambore, shared a picture wearing a lovely red dress. She teamed this with a long coat and length boots. We adore the cap she wore to complete the look. She wrote, “& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The mother-to-be rang in the new year at home and shared adorable pictures. She was seen with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Describing them as “the loves” of her life, she wrote, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture…❤️❤️❤️ 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life… marching ahead… to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends… Love and hope from us.” All three kept things casual and Saif was seen in his signature crisp white kurta.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Nick Jonas. They were seen twinning in black as the actor rounded up her look with cool 2021 glasses. “Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better,” she wrote.

The Bachchans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

It was a full house at the Bachchan household as all five — Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan — were spotted bidding goodbye to the year. In the pictures shared by Aishwarya, all of them were seen wearing cool accessories like ‘happy new year’ headgear. But of course, it was the golden jacket donned by Amitabh Bachchan which held our attention.

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Designer Manish Malhotra was seen with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. In the pictures shared by the designer, the Dhadak actor was seen in a white top and blue denim while her sister looked pretty in a pink dress. Sanon was spotted in a mustard dress and Aaryan kept things casual in a check shirt and jeans.

How did you celebrate the new year?

