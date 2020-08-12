Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting her second child: A recap of her maternity fashion

Get ready to witness some of her maternity fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In a recent statement, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan informed that they are expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena,” it read.

And while the news has created quite a buzz, it also reminded us of Kareena’s maternity fashion when she was pregnant with son, Taimur. And while we are yet to see how she plans to rock maternity wear in the future, here is a quick recap.

She had looked lovely in this black dress with lace detailing. The plunging neckline worked rather well.

She had looked lovely in this black dress with lace detailing. The plunging neckline worked rather well.

She had nailed denim fashion effortlessly, and this picture is a proof.

One of the highlights of her maternity fashion journey was walking the ramp for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Kareena looked gorgeous in this intricately embellished ensemble.

One of the highlights of her maternity fashion journey was walking the ramp for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Kareena looked gorgeous in this intricately embellished ensemble.

For a promotional event, she had stepped out in this powder blue dress. She looked lovely in this outfit, rounding it off with minimal make-up.

For a promotional event, she had stepped out in this powder blue dress. She looked lovely in this outfit, rounding it off with minimal make-up.

The actor had stole the show in this one-shouldered Deme kaftan. This she had paired with a geometric clutch and lace-up sandals.

The actor had stole the show in this one-shouldered Deme kaftan. This she had paired with a geometric clutch and lace-up sandals.

She stunned in this red dress, which was accessorised with dainty earrings. Side swept hair and basic makeup had completed the look.

She stunned in this red dress, which was accessorised with dainty earrings. Side swept hair and basic makeup had completed the look.

Which is your favourite look?

