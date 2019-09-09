Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fierce in this Prabal Gurung outfit; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to make a statement, and she does that every time she steps out. Recently, the actor was spotted nailing a sky blue outfit from designer Prabal Gurung which stood out for the thigh-high slit, and the silver detailing on the left sleeve and waist. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with a neat bun, smokey eyes and a nude make-up palette. We liked how the actor ditched accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a strapless faux leather dress from Ziad Germanos, and looked great. The black dress, with a sweetheart neckline, was paired with a parrot green sash which was tied around her waist like a bow. This added a bright pop of colour breaking the monotone look. And, much like this time, the thigh-high slit added drama.

The actor looked equally stunning as she donned an all-black look and turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week. She looked stunning in a black gown with fishnet details. Styled by Ghavri again, the look was fittingly rounded out with black nail paint and dark lip shade.

What do you think of her latest look?