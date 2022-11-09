scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses and pouts as she gears up for her ‘favourite time of the year’

Looking as stylish as ever, the 42-year-old showcased her winter fashion in a pair of ankle-length boots, black latex pants and a matching Prada bomber jacket

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan news, Kareena Kapoor Khan winter fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan selfie, Kareena Kapoor Khan holiday season, Kareena Kapoor Khan London, celeb fashion, indian express newsKareena Kapoor Khan is in a festive mood in London. (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

There is no one quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to pouting and posing. The actor — who is currently in London shooting for a film and making the most of her time there — has often shared pictures on social media in which she is seen puckering her lips.

In one of her latest posts, Kareena seems to be enjoying the wintry weather in the English capital. On Instagram, she shared two pictures of herself sitting by the fireplace. Sporting a makeup-free look with her hair tied in a ponytail, Kareena is seen grinning. Next to her, on a shiny brown table top, rests her black Chanel bag; in her hand, she seems to be holding a cup of frothy coffee.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra is bringing ‘desi’ charm to this Rahul Mishra couture; check it out

Looking as stylish as ever, the 42-year-old showcased her winter fashion in a pair of ankle-length boots, black latex pants and a matching Prada bomber jacket. “The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here… ” the ‘Lal Singh Chaddha‘ actor wrote in the caption.

Kareena also shared two Instagram stories in which she mentioned that she “must pose and pout before stepping out”. In the two mirror selfies, the actor offered a closer look at her attire — she accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan news, Kareena Kapoor Khan winter fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan selfie, Kareena Kapoor Khan holiday season, Kareena Kapoor Khan London, celeb fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan news, Kareena Kapoor Khan winter fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan selfie, Kareena Kapoor Khan holiday season, Kareena Kapoor Khan London, celeb fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

A few days ago, she was joined by sister Karisma Kapoor in London to bring in the festive cheer and the holiday spirit. Offering a sneak-peek to her followers on how they are spending their time, Kareena shared an album of pictures with the caption: “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose. Makeup. Shop. Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun.”

Karisma had also taken to her account to share a few pictures, captioning them: “Tis the season already ❄️💙💫

What do you think of these looks?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:30:06 pm
Next Story

Nirav Modi extradition: Who is the fugitive, what is London High Court’s order against him today

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

CFDA Awards 2022: Celebs bring their fashion A-game to the show
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement