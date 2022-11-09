Kareena Kapoor Khan poses and pouts as she gears up for her ‘favourite time of the year’

There is no one quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to pouting and posing. The actor — who is currently in London shooting for a film and making the most of her time there — has often shared pictures on social media in which she is seen puckering her lips.

In one of her latest posts, Kareena seems to be enjoying the wintry weather in the English capital. On Instagram, she shared two pictures of herself sitting by the fireplace. Sporting a makeup-free look with her hair tied in a ponytail, Kareena is seen grinning. Next to her, on a shiny brown table top, rests her black Chanel bag; in her hand, she seems to be holding a cup of frothy coffee.

Looking as stylish as ever, the 42-year-old showcased her winter fashion in a pair of ankle-length boots, black latex pants and a matching Prada bomber jacket. “The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here… ” the ‘Lal Singh Chaddha‘ actor wrote in the caption.

Kareena also shared two Instagram stories in which she mentioned that she “must pose and pout before stepping out”. In the two mirror selfies, the actor offered a closer look at her attire — she accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

A few days ago, she was joined by sister Karisma Kapoor in London to bring in the festive cheer and the holiday spirit. Offering a sneak-peek to her followers on how they are spending their time, Kareena shared an album of pictures with the caption: “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose. Makeup. Shop. Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun.”

Karisma had also taken to her account to share a few pictures, captioning them: “Tis the season already ”

What do you think of these looks?

