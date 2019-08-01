Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink sari with sequin work is a must-have this festive season

Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to keep it simple and classy, and manages to ace almost every look of hers. Even though she is not spotted in a sari often, except for on special occasions, the actor nails the look every time she steps out wearing one. Recently the Jab We Met actor was seen wearing a pink sari with sequin detailing from designer Manish Malhota for a appearance on a reality TV show, and we must say, that she managed to turn heads.

Styled with a décolletage-baring metallic blouse, the shimmery ensemble is an ideal pick of a cocktail or sangeet event at a wedding ceremony. Pairing a metallic blouse with a sequinned sari can make it look over-the-top, but stylist Mohit Rai tastefully paired the ensemble with an elegant Polki necklace that beautifully complemented the look.

Hair artist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair in soft curls, and make-up expert Mickey Contractor kept her look subtle with a pale nude lip colour and blushed cheeks.

Lately the actor has been giving serious fashion goals, as she was spotted looking stunning in a black pantsuit from designer Nikhil Thampi. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out for the chic cutout one-sleeve blazer.

The look was kept simple with a neat hairdo and a nude make-up palette.

What do you think of her latest look?