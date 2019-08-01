Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink sari with sequin work is a must-have this festive season

Pairing a metallic blouse with a sequinned sari can be tricky, but stylist Mohit Rai tastefully paired the ensemble with an elegant Polki necklace that beautifully complemented the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not spotted in a sari frequently, but whenever she dons one, she manages to turn heads. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to keep it simple and classy, and manages to ace almost every look of hers. Even though she is not spotted in a sari often, except for on special occasions, the actor nails the look every time she steps out wearing one. Recently the Jab We Met actor was seen wearing a pink sari with sequin detailing from designer Manish Malhota for a appearance on a reality TV show, and we must say, that she managed to turn heads.

Styled with a décolletage-baring metallic blouse, the shimmery ensemble is an ideal pick of a cocktail or sangeet event at a wedding ceremony. Pairing a metallic blouse with a sequinned sari can make it look over-the-top, but stylist Mohit Rai tastefully paired the ensemble with an elegant Polki necklace that beautifully complemented the look.

Hair artist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair in soft curls, and make-up expert Mickey Contractor kept her look subtle with a pale nude lip colour and blushed cheeks.

Scroll down to see her entire look here.

Lately the actor has been giving serious fashion goals, as she was spotted looking stunning in a black pantsuit from designer Nikhil Thampi. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out for the chic cutout one-sleeve blazer.

The look was kept simple with a neat hairdo and a nude make-up palette.

What do you think of her latest look?

