Kareena Kapoor Khan nails this fun tangerine dress; check pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is radiating pregnancy glow, and, as always giving us major fashion goals. The Veere Di Wedding actor is still out and about and nailing looks as effortlessly as only she can. Recently, she was spotted in a fun tangerine dress that featured a collared neckline and a matching waist belt.

The look was kept minimalistic with bare make-up, and her hair was styled in a ponytail.

This, however, is not the first time that the actor has gone about like she owns the scene (well, she does). Earlier, she was also seen in an asymmetrical white satin dress with blue stripes. The collared dress, from L’Mane’s latest collection Maximalist, looked lovely on her. It also featured a belt detailing with black stripes. The pleated skirt was a fun detail, so were the striped bishop sleeves.

The outfit was paired with transparent block heels. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was a nice mix of elegance and comfort. Needless to say, she looked lovely. She completed the look with dewy makeup and accessorised it with a pair of drop earrings from Isharya.

We cannot wait to see what all looks she has in store for us.

