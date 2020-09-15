Kareena Kapoor keeps things simple and stylish at Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s birthday party

Mom-to-be, Kareena Kapoor Khan can nail any look. And in case you have any doubts regarding that, her recent photos will prove you wrong. Recently, at Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s birthday party, the Udta Punjab actor looked stunning in a white top paired with loose black pants. If comfort dressing had a look, this would be it.
The look was completed with her hair tied in a neat knot, and accessorised with chic golden neckpiece and matching earrings.
The actor has resumed shooting and is often spotted posing for the shutterbugs. In one such instance, she was seen giving maternity fashion goals in this ensemble from Gulabo Jaipur. The printed top and matching pants looked effortlessly stylish on her as she completed the look with a neat hairdo.
We cannot wait to see what other looks the actor plans on treating us with in the coming days.
What did you think of her looks?
