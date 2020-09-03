Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes work; puts best fashion foot forward

What do you think of her look? (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also back to work and how. The Good Newwz actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a sharp ensemble. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor was seen in a sheer white top which was teamed with cream coloured pants. The look was accessorised with a matching belt and dainty pearl earrings. It was rounded out with hair pulled back and soft lip shade.

Here are the pictures.

Prior to this, she was seen in a sequin dress. The actor stunned in the outfit, elevated by the high-thigh slit. The make-up was kept minimal.

Check out the pictures below.

What do you think about her maternity fashion?

