scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Top news

Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes work; puts best fashion foot forward

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a sheer white top which was teamed with matching pants. Check out the pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2020 9:40:26 pm
kareena kapoor khan, kareena kapoor recent photos, kareena kapoor recent photos, kareena kapoor, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also back to work and how. The Good Newwz actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a sharp ensemble. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor was seen in a sheer white top which was teamed with cream coloured pants. The look was accessorised with a matching belt and dainty pearl earrings. It was rounded out with hair pulled back and soft lip shade.

Here are the pictures.

ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri

Prior to this, she was seen in a sequin dress. The actor stunned in the outfit, elevated by the high-thigh slit. The make-up was kept minimal.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram

si no me veo tan deslumbrante y hermosa durante mi embarazo, entonces no lo quiero, gracias 😭😂❤️ pc: @ajitshil83 @kareenakapoorkhan – – – – – – – #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie

A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@therealkareenakapoor.khan) on

What do you think about her maternity fashion?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: All the times Sonali Bendre looked effortlessly stylish

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement