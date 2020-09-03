Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes work; puts best fashion foot forward

Like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also back to work and how. The Good Newwz actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a sharp ensemble. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor was seen in a sheer white top which was teamed with cream coloured pants. The look was accessorised with a matching belt and dainty pearl earrings. It was rounded out with hair pulled back and soft lip shade.
Here are the pictures.
ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri
Prior to this, she was seen in a sequin dress. The actor stunned in the outfit, elevated by the high-thigh slit. The make-up was kept minimal.
Check out the pictures below.
View this post on Instagram
si no me veo tan deslumbrante y hermosa durante mi embarazo, entonces no lo quiero, gracias 😭😂❤️ pc: @ajitshil83 @kareenakapoorkhan – – – – – – – #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie
What do you think about her maternity fashion?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.