Kareena Kapoor Khan is out again, looking lovely in a flowy dress

After keeping us updated with her daily quarantine routine through Instagram posts, Kareena Kapoor Khan is out and about. The actor was recently spotted visiting sister, Karisma Kapoor, and looked lovely in a printed wrap dress cinched at the waist. The flowy outfit was styled with hair tied in a top knot, a pair of shades and of course the only constant these days: a mask.

Take a look below:

A couple of days back, she was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur at the Marine Drive. Much like this time, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked lovely in a floral printed dress. True to her style that marries comfort with elegance, she had paired the flowy outfit with a pair of sneakers. The look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun, red lips and a pair of shades.

