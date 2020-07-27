scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Top News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is out again, looking lovely in a flowy dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in a printed wrap dress cinched at the waist. The outfit was styled with hair tied in a top knot and a pair of shades

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2020 3:00:17 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

After keeping us updated with her daily quarantine routine through Instagram posts, Kareena Kapoor Khan is out and about. The actor was recently spotted visiting sister, Karisma Kapoor, and looked lovely in a printed wrap dress cinched at the waist. The flowy outfit was styled with hair tied in a top knot, a pair of shades and of course the only constant these days: a mask.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

@kareenakapoorkhan – kareena & taimur snapped at #karismakapoor ‘s residence today 🌻🦋. رُصدت كارينا و تيمور زيارة ل كاريشما كابور اليوم 💙🧡. ____ #kareenakapoorkhan #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie

A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@therealkareenakapoor.khan) on

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted looking gorgeous in floral dress; see pics

A couple of days back, she was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur at the Marine Drive. Much like this time, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked lovely in a floral printed dress. True to her style that marries comfort with elegance, she had paired the flowy outfit with a pair of sneakers. The look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun, red lips and a pair of shades.

What do you think of her look? (Source: kareenakapoorsfc/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kriti Sanon birthday: All the times she gave us fashion goals without trying too hard

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement