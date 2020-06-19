Summer fashion: Take tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan to revamp your wardrobe

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints on the red carpet. But she is equally dependable when it comes to simple, understated looks. So in case you have been looking for ways to revamp your summer wardrobe, take some tips from her.

The actor looked stunning in this beige midi dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the dress featured intricate pleats, drawstring at the waist and pockets. The look was kept simple, completing it with a ponytail.

Polka dots never go out of fashion. Case in point: Kareena nailing this look and how. We love how it was put together with a pair of shades and bright red lipstick.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked elated as she celebrated Taimur's third birthday.

Trust Kareena to wear a cotton kurta and straight pants and make it look like the most fashionable thing you have seen. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked absolutely lovely in this ensemble at the airport.

Kareena looked lovely in this ensemble.

This floral blue midi dress is perfect for any day event. She kept it stylish by teaming it with a stole and sunglasses.

Kareena wore it for a casual outing.

The actor looked effortlessly stylish in this yellow printed kurta and white pyjamas from Gulabo Jaipur.

We think her look is refreshing, stylish and comfortable.

This year on Holi, the actor was seen in a white chikankari kurta and palazzo set.

We also spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white chikankari kurta and palazzo set.

Which look of hers do you like the most?

