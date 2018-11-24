Kareena Kapoor gives us lessons on styling a tuxedo blazer and a pencil skirt-shirt combo

Rarely have we seen Kareena Kapoor Khan falter when it comes to delivering glamorous fashion statements. The actor recently attended the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2018 dressed in a power suit and we think she nailed the look.

Her outfit included a bright-hued tuxedo blazer featuring a tie-detail on it that was teamed with matching Pollyanna trousers, both from Osman Studio’s Autumn/Winter’18 collection. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr added a sultry touch to her look by pairing it with a black bralette. Her attire was accessorised with ruby and uncut diamond earrings from Diamantina.

For the make-up, artist Subbu opted for a nude palette with thickly-lined eyes and glossy lips. Meanwhile, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair in a messy side-parted ponytail.

The 38-year-old, who is also busy shooting for her new radio show has been seen stepping out in some stunning outfits. Recently, she shot with Swara Bhasker, Karisma Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, all in one day and managed to look ravishing at the same time.

The Veere Di Wedding actor opted for a sequinned tan-coloured pencil skirt teamed with a checkered shirt featuring billowy sleeves, both from Johanna Ortiz. Stylist Lehr further teamed the outfit with gold strappy heels from Gucci. We think she looked lovely. A neutral make-up palette with well-defined eyes and half-tied hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Bhasker, who shot an episode with Khan was seen wearing a pair of loose-fitted jeans teamed with a black crop top and a floral print crop jacket.

Karisma Kapoor, who was also present opted for a white dress from Hemant and Nandita teamed with black heels. Her look exuded boho vibes.

We think only Khan could have pulled off these looks!