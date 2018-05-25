Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor: Who nailed the denim look better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were both seen wearing denim outfits recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were both seen wearing denim outfits recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gone are days when denim were only restricted to pants and jackets. From trendy dresses to skirts and even saris, fashionistas around the world have shown us zillion ways to style denims, leaving us mesmerised with its quirky innovations.

When it comes to their love for jeans, Bollywood divas don’t shy away from showing how to ace a quirky look in the fabric. From diverse cuts to offbeat ensembles, Bollywood beauties can never have too much of the blue fabric. It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t stop experimenting with denims at the moment.

After rocking quite a few looks in the same material during the promotion of Veere Di Wedding, the Ki and Ka actor was seen in a denim outfit yet again. This time, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose a vintage Dior separates for the leading lady and kept it classy and simple.

Wearing a jeans cropped jacket-top with pocket details and collar, the outfit came with an unusual button detailed waist-line. The asymmetrical hemline for the skirt too made an unconventional look and she looked stunning. The simple dark blue outfit was paired with matching blue Manolo Blahniks pumps.

However, she was not the only one spotted nailing the denim look. Rhea Kapoor also opted for a denim-drape distressed sari for her sister Sonam Kapoor and we can’t decide which look we like more.

Well, it’s not just the cast of Veere Di Wedding, who have been showing off their love for denim. Janhvi Kapoor too was recently spotted wearing a stylish demin dress for a casual outing. Wearing a body hugging mini dress, the Dhadak star’s ensemble had a zipper detail on front. Keeping the look simple yet classy, the young fashionsta paired it with ankle boots. With rosy lips and simple make-up, her hair was brushed in a sleek straight look.

Kareena or Janhvi, whose denim look do you like more? Tell us in the comments below.

