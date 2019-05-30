Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes elegance; gives lessons on power dressing

Be it her elaborate red carpet looks or casual street wear style, Kareena Kapoor Khan often manages to make heads turn every time she steps out. Recently, she was seen raising the temperature in a fierce look – a navy blue cutout pantsuit from Atsu Sekhose- at a reality dance show.

She accessorised it with a sleek necklace from H Craft Fine Jewellery to accentuate her plunging neckline. Subtle make-up and hair tied in a bun rounded out her look. We think the actor gave boss lady vibes.

Prior to this, she was seen in a yellow one-shoulder outfit from Stephane Rolland which she styled with a statement rose gold belt and heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. What we love most about this look is her braided hairdo.

Her make-up looked amazing with the highlighted brows, well-defined eyes and a matte nude lip shade.

What do you think about her style?