Kareena Kapoor Khan nails this unconventional pantsuit look

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena Kapoor Khan's look stood out for the chic cutout one-sleeve blazer. The look was rounded out with a neat hairdo and a nude make-up palette.

What do you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look? (Source: Namdeepak/Instagram)

Only some can nail the pantsuit look like Kareena Kapoor Khan can. The actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a black pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out for the chic cutout one-sleeve blazer.

The look was kept simple with a neat hairdo and a nude make-up palette.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan nails this red hot gown from Amur in a reality show

The actor was also spotted looking lovely in a red strapless gown from the label Amur. Styled by Ghavri, we quite like the flare details at the waist and the thigh-high slit. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, an elegant neckpiece and black nail paint.

Clinched at the waist with flare details, the outfit looked great on Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: APH Images)
Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to give us fashion goals. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, Khan was spotted looking lovely in a full-sleeved emerald green Tadashi Shoji dress. The outfit featured some striking cutout details on the front and back. The look was rounded out with a sleek bun, kohled eyes and a nude lip-shade

Check some of the pictures here.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor oozes elegance in this emerald green gown; see pics

The actor was also spotted in a ruhi chanderi dress with white-on-white silk hand embroidery. This was paired with white straight pants and the look was accessorised with black sunnies and a brown bag.

Which look do you like the most?

