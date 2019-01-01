Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us major fashion goals in an electric blue dress from Alexander Terekhov

The old year has given way to a new one and who better than Kareena Kapoor Khan to take fashion inspiration from. The actor, who is busy vacationing right now, was spotted looking gorgeous in an electric blue gown from Alexander Terekhov. The stunning gown featured a wrap detail and a thigh-high slit, and needless to say, the Veere Di Wedding actor managed to pull off the outfit with utmost grace.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look was completed with a nude palette of make-up and side-parted hair.

It needs no retelling that the actor, almost always, looks effortlessly gorgeous. A couple of days back, the actor was spotted donning a white Maison Margiela shirt, and she completely nailed the look casual look. The crisp white shirt was paired with a pair of black pants and the look was accessorised with a sling bag from Tom Ford. Bright red lipstick, black sunnies and hair tied in a messy bun completed the look.

The actor also knows how to nail her vacation looks. While in South Africa, the actor gave us some major fashion goals. In one of the pictures from her trip, she was seen donning a candy-striped red knotted shirt. This was teamed with a pair of flared jeans and accessorised with a pair of retro sunglasses.

On another occasion, the actor was spotted wearing a white floral embroidered dress. We loved the yellow headband and pink-frame shades she was wearing. It has been a while but we still cannot get over these pictures.

What do you think of her recent look?