Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes the new year in a dazzling sequin gown: ‘2023 I am so ready for you’

With renewed spirit in the new year, everyone — including celebrities — is sharing love-filled pictures with friends and family members to mark the start of 2023. As such, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to post a perfect family photo featuring actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and her two sons – Taimur and Jeh. “Peace, good health and prosperity to all. 2023,” she captioned the post.

In the pictures, the Veere Di Wedding actor can be seen wearing a deep green striped sequin gown from Elie Saab. It featured a plunging v-neckline, a thigh-slit, and billowing dolman sleeves with a relaxed silhouette.

To accessorise this look, she opted for a diamond neckpiece with an emerald stone in the centre. A pair of studs and embellished heels elevated her look further. To add the finishing touches, Kareena styled her hair in a sleek bun and wore a bright lip colour with glam makeup. “2023 I am so ready for you. About last night,” she added, sharing a series of pictures.

Accompanying her was Saif who looked every bit dapper in a black tuxedo complete with a crisp white shirt, a black bowtie and black shoes.

Sharing a hilarious picture of Taimur, Kareena wrote, “BIG MOOD. 2023. My Tim Tim.” He can be seen wearing a navy blue jacket worn over beige trousers, a white shirt and a black tie. He completed the look with tan-brown laced boots.

Their little one, Jeh, looked adorable as ever in a printed black and white shirt paired with a sleeveless black puffer jacket, black trousers and white sneakers.

Prior to this, Kareena, who welcomed the new year in Gstaad with her family, shared a picture of herself, enjoying the last sunset of 2022. “Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it… 😜💁🏻‍♀️☺️ Chalo 2023… aa jao… I’m ready for you 💪🏼💃🏻✨♥️,” she captioned the post.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pair of relaxed washed-out denim jeans with a checked blue and black shirt and black loafers.

