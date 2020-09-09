All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed in Monisha Jaising outfits

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Express photo by Dilip Kagda, Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram | Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan can elevate any designer’s creation. And while we have seen her donning Manish Malhotra and others, we think the actor looks dazzling in designer Monisha Jaising’s outfits. Although she doesn’t wear her creations often but going by the way she looks, we feel she must.

Below are some instances:

The actor stole the show in the designer’s holographic outfit. She stunned in the off-shoulder dress and needless to say, carried it off effortlessly. The look was completed with a nude make-up palette, smokey eyes and hair styled into soft waves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

In another instance, she was seen looking ravishing in a blue dress by the designer. We loved the details and how neat it looked on her.

When attending Koffee With Karan, the actor had donned a sequin dress by the designer. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look worked beautifully and Kareena, as always, nailed it. It was rounded out with minimal make-up with emphasis on the eyes.

