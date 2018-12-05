Masala Awards 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan fails to impress in these embellished outfits

The recently concluded Masala Awards held on December 4, 2018 saw stars from India and Pakistan gracing the red carpet in style. The annual awards show, which honours the best from the Asian entertainment industry had Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan attending the event.

Advertising

Khan also walked the ramp for designer Faraz Manan at the venue clad in a heavily embellished outfit. Her ensemble included an ivory skirt, teamed with an off-shoulder blouse featuring a semi-sheer cape detail on one shoulder. We think her look is a huge letdown.

For her red carpet style, she picked a beige, sweetheart neckline, embellished gown featuring a broad silver belt and a one-shoulder cape detail. We think she could have opted for something better. Even her messy updo and the dewy make-up palette couldn’t save the look.

It’s not always that Khan fails to hit the mark when it comes to embellished outfits. Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor, attended Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception at Mumbai along with Saif Ali Khan dressed in a sequin gown. The deep green, halter neck, number from the label Alexander Terekhov looked lovely on her.

Styled by Mohit Rai, she kept her accessories minimal and for the make-up, she went for nude tones.