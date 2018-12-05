Toggle Menu
Masala Awards 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan fails to impress in these embellished outfitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kareena-kapoor-khan-masala-awards-faraz-manan-5479648/

Masala Awards 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan fails to impress in these embellished outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended the Masala Awards 2018 in Dubai along with Kartik Aaryan picked nude-hued outfits for the event. Check out the pictures here.

kareena kapoor khan, masala awards 2018, faraz manan, kareena kapoor khan latest photos, kartik aaryan, kareen kapoor khan kartik aaryan, kareena kapoor khan fashion, kareena kapoor updates, kareena kapoor masala awards, kareena kapoor faraz manan, kareena kapoor khan style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Take a look at the latest style file of Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

The recently concluded Masala Awards held on December 4, 2018 saw stars from India and Pakistan gracing the red carpet in style. The annual awards show, which honours the best from the Asian entertainment industry had Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan attending the event.

Khan also walked the ramp for designer Faraz Manan at the venue clad in a heavily embellished outfit. Her ensemble included an ivory skirt, teamed with an off-shoulder blouse featuring a semi-sheer cape detail on one shoulder. We think her look is a huge letdown.

For her red carpet style, she picked a beige, sweetheart neckline, embellished gown featuring a broad silver belt and a one-shoulder cape detail. We think she could have opted for something better. Even her messy updo and the dewy make-up palette couldn’t save the look.

It’s not always that Khan fails to hit the mark when it comes to embellished outfits. Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor, attended Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception at Mumbai along with Saif Ali Khan dressed in a sequin gown. The deep green, halter neck, number from the label Alexander Terekhov looked lovely on her.

deepika padukone raveer singh wedding, deepveer wedding, deepika padukone raveer singh wedding reception grand hyatt mumbai, deepveer grand hyatt, celeb fashion, deepveer pictures, deepika ranveer wedding reception grand hyatt mumbai photos, deepika ranveer grand hyatt mumbai reception pics, anushka sharma deepveer, katrina kaif deepveer, kareena kapoor, jahnvi kapoor, jahnvi kapoor pics, kareena kapoor pics, rekha, anushka sharma pics, wedding lehenga, wedding fashion, disha patani, disha patani fashion, disha patani photos, disha patani pics, ananya panday, shahrukh khan pics, rekha pics, Madhuri Dixit, sonakshi sinha, rekha deepveer mumbai, aishwarya rai bachchan, radhika apte, kriti sanon, shilpa shetty, nita ambani, isha ambani, kalki koechlin, yami gautam, Malaika Arora, sara ali khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, saif ali khan, deepika padukone pics, ranveer singh pics, deepveer latest, celebrities in deepika raveer reception grand hyatt mumbai, wedding ideas, indian express, indian express news
Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: APH Images)

Styled by Mohit Rai, she kept her accessories minimal and for the make-up, she went for nude tones.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android