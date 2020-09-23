Kareena continued birthday celebration in this Masaba Gupta outfit; can you guess the price?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 40th birthday and looked gorgeous as she cut the cake with family and friends. Apart from the Anita Dongre kaftan, she was also seen donning a Masaba Gupta ensemble consisting of a one-shoulder drape top with a matching skirt. Like the designer’s other creations, the outfit stood out for the chic bird and bees prints. It oozed comfort.
In a picture shared online, the actor can be seen wearing it and cutting a cake. She kept the look simple and carried it off with a messy hairdo.
The gorgeous birthday girl & mom-to-be @kareenakapoorkhan celebrated her 40th birthday in this flowy ivory birds & bees one shoulder drape top with skirt.
The designer too shared pictures from her collection with models wearing the same outfit.
Look your best in our flowy ivory birds & bees one shoulder drape top with skirt.
Probably one of those who single-handedly brought kaftan back into fashion, the actor was also seen in a mint green, balloon-sleeved kaftan from Dongre.
What do you think of her looks?
