Kareena continued birthday celebration in this Masaba Gupta outfit; can you guess the price?

(Source: House of Masaba/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 40th birthday and looked gorgeous as she cut the cake with family and friends. Apart from the Anita Dongre kaftan, she was also seen donning a Masaba Gupta ensemble consisting of a one-shoulder drape top with a matching skirt. Like the designer’s other creations, the outfit stood out for the chic bird and bees prints. It oozed comfort.

In a picture shared online, the actor can be seen wearing it and cutting a cake. She kept the look simple and carried it off with a messy hairdo.

The designer too shared pictures from her collection with models wearing the same outfit.

Probably one of those who single-handedly brought kaftan back into fashion, the actor was also seen in a mint green, balloon-sleeved kaftan from Dongre.

The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

The birthday girl looked lovely. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) The birthday girl looked lovely. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

What do you think of her looks?

