Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, and as expected, made heads turn. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked gorgeous as she sashayed down the ramp in a ivory lehenga from the ace designer’s latest collection. And while we love the traditional attire, the intricate embroidery on the lehenga deserves a special mention. And we quite liked the neck piece the ensemble was accessorised with, as it elevated the overall look. However, what did not work for us were the side fringes; the hairdo stood out like a sore thumb.

Kartik, on the other hand, was seen in a printed collared kurta with loose pants. The highlight of his look were the multi-hued sequinned sneakers.

This, however, is not the first time the duo walked the ramp for the designer. In 2018, they had showcased Malhotra’s Kashmir-inspired collection. Much like this time, Kareena was spotted in a lovely ivory lehenga with intricate sequined embroidery which was paired with an embellished sheer top. Kartik, in contrast, was seen in a bespoke black bandhgala.

Prior to this appearance, the Chameli was seen nailing the chic style as she stepped out in a pink-on-pink look — bright pink shirt teamed with a pair of matching pants. The look was rounded out with a messy knot.

