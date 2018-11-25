Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a vision in this white Manish Malhotra sari

There is little doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista. The Veere Di Wedding actor is now looking gorgeous as ever and it is heartening to see her making some interesting fashion choices. Having said that, nobody quite rocks a sari like her. And she proved it as she donned a signature white Manish Malhotra sari and looked stunning.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the sari was teamed with an embellished blouse. Hair styled into soft curls, nude shade of lipstick and dark-kohl eyes completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor attended the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2018 and looked ravishing in a power suit. Styled by Lehr, we really liked the bright-hued tuxedo blaze as well as the tie detailing. The outfit was teamed with a black bralette and was accessorised with ruby and diamond earrings from Diamantina.

She was also spotted looking lovely in a checkered shirt with billowy sleeves that was paired with a sequinned tan-coloured pencil skirt. The ensemble from Johanna Ortiz, looked lovely on her. Styled by Lehr, the look was completed with a nude make-up palette, dark-kohl eyes and opted for the gold strappy heels from Gucci.

The actor also gave us some major fashion goals she shot for her radio show with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Styled by Lehr again, the actor looked stunning in a black-yellow stripes co-ords set by Two Point Two. She completed the look with winged eyeliner, hair styled in beachy waves and nude makeup.

