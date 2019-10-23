Kareena Kapoor Khan impresses in her latest outings, shows simple need not be boring

One can trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to turn heads almost every time she steps out. And she proved us right yet again when she recently stepped out to attend Malaika Arora‘s birthday bash. Needless to say, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked absolutely stunning. For the occasion, Bebo opted for a body-hugging black and silver striped full-sleeve top which she paired with an H&M short leather skirt. We love how she kept the monochrome look simple, understated and accessible. One can easily replicate this and stand out in the crowd. She rounded out the look with diamond studs and a matching clutch. We love how she added a pop of colour to her look by wearing magenta pointy-toe pumps.

For the 70 years of Unicef India, the actor was seen in a lovely, chic ensemble from designer Prabal Gurung. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the shirt-dress clinched at the waist worked really well. The look was rounded out with hair parted neatly at the centre and a nude makeup palette.

Even though she usually keeps subtle, her style quotient is always high — much like how she aced this one-shoulder red satin gown from Materiel, and looked gorgeous. We quite like how she let the outfit do all the talking and did not accessorise the look.

Which look do you like the most?