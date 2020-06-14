All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan made us want to grab our makeup bag

Kareena surely loves her chiselled cheekbones. (Photo: @therealkareenakapoor/ Instagram) Kareena surely loves her chiselled cheekbones. (Photo: @therealkareenakapoor/ Instagram)

There’s a reason why Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the celebrated names in the industry. Apart from her sartorial fashion choices, she is known to raise the bar with her makeup looks. While she usually is sported with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips, Khan knows how to keep it glam and understated at the same time. A task which might look easy but in reality is difficult to achieve. Ahead, take a look at all the times we were floored by her makeup.

It needs to retelling that the actor loves her cheekbones being highlighted. Here with her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor, the actor looks gorgeous in soft smokey eyes with contoured cheeks and barely-there nude lip colour.

With a radiant base set with a full-coverage foundation, the actor goes for finely lined eyes with a generous amount of mascara. With her cheeks sharply contoured and seamlessly blended with a peach-tone blush, she seals the deal with a nude pink lip colour. Boxy brows completed her look.

There’s nothing like glowy skin paired with soft smokey eyes. The look was completed with chiselled cheekbones with a light contour shade and glossy lips. For her brows, she went for more subtle and natural.

The best way to transition from a day to night look is to go for wine lips. Either you can go matte or top it up with a clear gloss and apply a bit of highlighter on the cupid’s bow or the centre of your lower lip to make it look plump. Contour your nose for a sharper look and top it off with a generous dose of mascara.

What do you think about her looks?

