Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red blouse with animal prints is quite a disappointment

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a point to spend quality time with her BFFs and that too in style. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in flared black pants and a red Vetements blouse paired with Chanel sling bag. Keeping the make-up minimal, she just went for dark kohl eyes and pulled off the easy-breezy date night look with her girlfriends.

Although the look was good for a basic wear, it had a dull outlook to it. The animal print has been so overdone in the past few years that it’s time for Bollywood celebrities to give up on this particular trend. Check out the picture here.

However, it is not unusual thing for Khan to have missed the boat. Earlier, the Khan clan Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen coordinating in easy breezy casual wear and giving family goals in white. The 3 Idiot star wore a semi-sheer white flowy number, but her look wasn’t up to the mark. To keep comfort fashion strong, she teamed it with a pair of black sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white midi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white midi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan (L) spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan (L) spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sara picked a lacy white halter top, teamed with a floral printed pink skirt. She rounded out her look with a transparent bag and sandals. Though we like the idea of a loose and comfy skirt, we think Sara’s outfit was quite boring, particularly the skirt.

What do you think about the actors’ look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

