Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in this Anita Dongre outfit; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is always at her stylish best. The actor, who recently gave birth to her second son and has penned a book on her pregnancy experiences, resumed work. And well, with that, she is back to giving us major fashion goals.

As such, the actor was spotted looking lovely in an Anita Dongre outfit — the Trissa Anarkali Set.

Kareena was seen in a pastel kurti and churidar set which featured intricate embroidery with golden threads on the front panel. The look was completed with hair styled in a messy way, a lot of blush, peach lipstick and Kolhapuri wedges from Aprajita Toor.

Check out the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in this Anita Dongre outfit. (Source: PR Handout) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in this Anita Dongre outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

The actor has recently resumed work post her pregnancy. (Source: PR Handout) The actor has recently resumed work post her pregnancy. (Source: PR Handout)

The actor also been sharing her experiences during her second pregnancy with son Jeh. On Instagram, she shared what she referred to as #BeboosPregnancyBingo and revealed how she craved for pizzas and was often “woken up at midnight with major dessert cravings.”

She also took to the photo sharing app to share a snippet from her upcoming book and it covered the one topic she, sort of, revolutionised: maternity fashion. Sharing an old picture from her first pregnancy when she had stepped out in an off-shoulder olive dress, the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote, “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing… was kinda wrong”. “And in case you couldn’t tell… ‘olive-d’ this dress a lil’ too much while expecting,” she wrote.

The actor, however, has never looked better. And we cannot wait to see her in all the new looks.