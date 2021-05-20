Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ethereal in this throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista and there are innumerable instances to prove the same. No matter what she opts to wear, Kareena knows how to own the look and give major fashion goals. While we can go on and on about most of her looks, recently, stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a throwback photo of the Veere Di Wedding actor and we could help but fall in love with the look all over again!

In the picture, Kareena was seen looking absolutely striking in a blue dress by designer Monisha Jaising. The teal satin dress had a thigh-high slit and black straps. The look, which was for Lakme Fashion Week 2018, was completed with smokey eyes makeup by Mickey Contractor and a messy hairdo by Yianni Tsapatori.

Later on the ramp that year, the actor looked magical in a holographic off-shoulder outfit by the same designer. Her hair was styled in soft waves and the look was completed with a nude make-up palette.

Check out the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

It was difficult to look away from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) It was difficult to look away from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Kareena Kapoor Khan had also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan had also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

“Walking down this time felt more special because of the outfit I am wearing. For the first time I felt like a diva. It is all because of Monisha. Her touch of glamour is so beautiful,” the actor had said in a PTI interview.