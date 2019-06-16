Kareena Kapoor Khan looks dreamy in a Giambattista Valli gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared on numerous magazine covers but the actor strives to outdo herself every time she makes an appearance. On the digital cover of Vogue’s June 2019 edition, Khan looks captivating in a pink Giambattista Valli frothy gown.

Much credit goes to fashion director Anaita Shroff Adajania for adding an English-world charm with the red fascinator adorned with golden spikes.

We also like how her hair was styled into beautiful, tousled waves by Angelo Seminara and the make-up by Mary Jane Frost with the well-defined eyes and eyebrows and the sculpted nude lips made her features pop out.

Prior to this, she was seen turning heads in a navy blue cutout pantsuit from Atsu Sekhose at a reality dance show.

She accessorised it with a sleek necklace from H Craft Fine Jewellery to accentuate her plunging neckline. Subtle make-up and hair tied in a bun rounded out her look. We think the actor gave boss lady vibes.

For a photo shoot, she was also seen experimenting with her style in a yellow one-shoulder outfit from Stephane Rolland which she styled with a statement rose gold belt and heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

What we love most about this look is her braided hairdo. Her make-up too looked amazing with the highlighted brows, well-defined eyes and a matte nude lip shade.

What do you think about her style?