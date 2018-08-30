Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style is a volatile mix of the good, the bad and the ugly

With stylist Tanya Ghavri as a constant to keep her wardrobe strong, rarely does Kareena Kapoor Khan miss a beat. However, when it comes to her personal style, we aren't a big fan.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 7:49:22 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan style, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan in her personal style (L, R) and dressed by stylist Tanya Ghavri (C).
On the silver screen, she is flawless and always dressed to absolute perfection. If you spot her at parties, on magazine covers or even her vacation pictures, you’d completely fall for the glorious way Kareena Kapoor Khan dresses.

With Tanya Ghavri as a constant to keep her wardrobe strong, rarely does Khan miss a beat when it comes to her style statements. From Gucci as her pet favourite (and safe fall back) to brands like Balmain, Hermes, Prabal Gurung, Dior, the 37-year-old is literally dressed as a million bucks at most times.

However, when it comes to her personal style, we aren’t a big fan. Take, for example, her casual airport look, where she recently stepped out wearing a flared boyfriend jeans, paired with white sneakers. While we don’t have a problem with her sweatshirt, we wish she had curated the look well. Her outfit had no structure and it looked weird. Even the pop of red lipstick couldn’t do anything to save the look.

Here are some other extremities we have noticed -Khan dressed by a stylist on the left, and during her travels, on the right.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan style, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event in Dubai (L), Kareena returning from Dubai (R). (Source: tanyaghavri/ Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan style, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday party (L), Kareena during an outing with friends (R). (Source: Instagram)

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan style, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan at her father’s birthday bash this year (L), Kareena spotted visiting her mom. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan style, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Here are some more looks of the actor’s personal style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of the actor’s style quotient? Let us know in the comments section below.

