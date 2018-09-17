Kareena Kapoor Khan’s twirl-worthy black gown is all you need for a glam evening

Kareena Kapoor wows in a Gauri and Nainika gown. (Source: tanyaghavri, therealkareenakapoor/ Instagram) Kareena Kapoor wows in a Gauri and Nainika gown. (Source: tanyaghavri, therealkareenakapoor/ Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ball gown moments are rarely short of spectacular. And this time too the actor left us in awe when she stepped out in a twirl-worthy black creation from Gauri and Nainika.

The halter neck, cutout ensemble was fluid, easy and comfortable looking. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the actor’s look with gold baubles. Make-up artist Yianni Tsapatori accentuated the actor’s look with black smokey eyes and nude make-up. Khan rounded out her look with her tresses parted on one side.

Earlier, we had seen the actor shine brightly in ethnic colours at the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities. For her outfit, the Veere Di Wedding actor had picked a yellow sharara suit with gold embroidered motifs from Raw Mango. Teaming it with a striking hot pink dupatta accented with gota patti, she had turned heads. Her look had been very maximalist and accessorised with statement earrings, a gold potli and a solitaire ring.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were twinning at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were twinning at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the make-up, the 37-year-old has chosen to go with a nude palette and rounded out her look with hair sleeked into a high bun.

