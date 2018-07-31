Kareena Kapoor Khan has the perfect dress to brighten up your mood on a rainy evening

Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a Saloni outfit for an interview. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a Saloni outfit for an interview. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Whenever she steps out, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure onlookers have a hard time taking their eyes off her. The actor’s sartorial picks are mostly refreshing and quite versatile, and this time too, the beauty got our attention in a Saloni outfit.

Dressed in a printed, bright pink one-shoulder dress, the actor looked pretty. We like how stylist Tanya Ghavri went minimal with the accessories, with just a Cartier watch complementing her look. Nude make-up, sleek middle-parted hair and nude Zara pumps, added finishing touches to her look.

Earlier, we had seen the 37-year-old step out in a monochrome outfit for a visit to her mother’s home in Bandra, Mumbai. Keeping her style quotient casually chic, she had picked a white sheer shirt that she paired with comfy black pants.

Prior to this, Kareena had stunned all as the showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at India Couture week 2018. Draped in a gorgeous gold lehenga with heavy embellishments and a delicate feather-detailed dupatta, Kareena had been a sheer sartorial delight.

